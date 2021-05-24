Alleghany Corp DE Makes New Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Alleghany Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,138,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,626,000. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 3.9% of Alleghany Corp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 17,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 190,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,740,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 46,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 20,796 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,335,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,016,000 after buying an additional 18,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.26.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $45.96 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

