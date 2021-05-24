Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 69,185 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,030,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,185 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $99,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,385 shares of company stock worth $1,224,546. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $102.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.78. The company has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a PE ratio of 59.12, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.25. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DUK. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.73.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.