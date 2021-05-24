Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 2,902,703 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 1,086.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,902,703 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.95% of 8X8 worth $102,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $28,368.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Seger sold 4,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $147,599.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,741 shares of company stock worth $416,421 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $23.70 on Monday. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The company had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.21.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

