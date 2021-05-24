Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 2,941,455 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 136.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,104,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,941,455 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $108,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,830,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341,481 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,358,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,925 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,242,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,473 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1,043.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,989,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290,944 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 302.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,621,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $26.72 on Monday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $27.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $20.98.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

