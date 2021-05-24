Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,055,207 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 378,143 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.26% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $112,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $147,125.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,070.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Hume sold 5,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $314,741.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,158.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,647,218 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

Shares of ZION opened at $58.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.50 and a 200-day moving average of $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

