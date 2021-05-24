Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $91.53 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 295.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,452,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085,743 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $91,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,103,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,447,000 after buying an additional 505,260 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 26,082.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,949,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,782 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,709,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,213,000 after acquiring an additional 310,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,996,000 after acquiring an additional 266,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,647,000 after acquiring an additional 219,953 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $68.30 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $46.02 and a 1 year high of $68.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.06.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.