Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $94.77 Million Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 187.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 230,084 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.42% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $94,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 383.1% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,269,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,255,000 after buying an additional 1,799,953 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,067,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,196,000 after buying an additional 618,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,887,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,932,000 after buying an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 437,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,489,000 after buying an additional 116,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.07.

Shares of FLT opened at $271.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.63 and its 200-day moving average is $272.08. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.88 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

