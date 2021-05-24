Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,541,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,299 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.80% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $89,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. 62.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 426,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,790,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $26.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.07. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.62.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

