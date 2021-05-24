Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $950,000.00

Posted by on May 24th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) to announce sales of $950,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.66 million and the lowest is $240,000.00. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full year sales of $38.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $40.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million.

ALLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.62.

Allogene Therapeutics stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,176. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.07. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 426,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,790,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,472,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,372,000 after buying an additional 160,057 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,343,000 after purchasing an additional 654,713 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,381,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,080,000 after purchasing an additional 424,778 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,305,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,081,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,678,000. 62.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.