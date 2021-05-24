Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $950,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) to announce sales of $950,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.66 million and the lowest is $240,000.00. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full year sales of $38.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $40.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million.

ALLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.62.

Allogene Therapeutics stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,176. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.07. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 426,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,790,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,472,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,372,000 after buying an additional 160,057 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,343,000 after purchasing an additional 654,713 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,381,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,080,000 after purchasing an additional 424,778 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,305,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,081,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,678,000. 62.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

