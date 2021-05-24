Allred Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Syneos Health by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 21,109 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 15,202 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,558,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,176,000 after buying an additional 39,124 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYNH opened at $87.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.31 and a 200 day moving average of $74.30. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $89.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 1.84.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.64.

In other Syneos Health news, Director John L. Maldonado sold 4,654,046 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total transaction of $345,190,591.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,000 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,156,560 shares of company stock valued at $385,804,937. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

