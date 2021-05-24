Allred Capital Management LLC Invests $40,000 in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

TECH opened at $409.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $413.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.05. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $228.66 and a 1-year high of $444.83. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.38, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TECH. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.20.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

