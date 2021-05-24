Allred Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 149 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.85.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.04, for a total transaction of $592,028.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,564.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $3,176,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,727 shares of company stock valued at $23,648,128 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $332.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.18. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.96 and a 1 year high of $338.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

