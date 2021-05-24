Allred Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,001 Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Shares of RQI stock opened at $15.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $15.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.