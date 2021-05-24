Allred Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 350 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $366,000. Valley Brook Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 225.0% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $845,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 14.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,403,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Finally, FMA Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.79.

In related news, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,571,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,795.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,153 shares of company stock worth $10,868,649 in the last 90 days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAR opened at $139.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.88 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.44 and a 200 day moving average of $135.19. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.26 and a twelve month high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.