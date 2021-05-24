Allred Capital Management LLC Takes $44,000 Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,292,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,907,000 after purchasing an additional 50,914 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,190,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,576,000 after acquiring an additional 21,388 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 731,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,663,000 after acquiring an additional 200,640 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,739,000 after acquiring an additional 160,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,700,000 after acquiring an additional 157,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $219.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.59. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.34 and a twelve month high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.10.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

