Allred Capital Management LLC Takes $49,000 Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,522,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,031,000 after buying an additional 15,521 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,029,000 after buying an additional 14,161 shares during the period. Mad River Investors raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 54,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,931,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,487,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 45.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,540.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 70.80 and a beta of 2.19. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $427.69 and a 52 week high of $1,773.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,600.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,086.66.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 58.70%. Equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, CEO Tyler Glover bought 158 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,649.40 per share, with a total value of $260,605.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,545.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 257 shares of company stock valued at $410,706. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

