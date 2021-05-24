Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lessened by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,680 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.76.

GOOGL opened at $2,311.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,277.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1,982.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,351.65 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

