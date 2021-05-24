Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lessened by Alleghany Corp DE

Alleghany Corp DE lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,467 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.7% of Alleghany Corp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Alleghany Corp DE’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Alphabet by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,325.47 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,277.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,982.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

