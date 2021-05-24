Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,914,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,527 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Kinder Morgan worth $31,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

NYSE KMI opened at $18.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $18.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.