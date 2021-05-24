Alps Advisors Inc. Has $26.71 Million Stock Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 798,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,591 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SunPower were worth $26,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 44.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SunPower news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 37,850 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $1,406,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,370,234.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 7,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $298,309.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,616.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 261,996 shares of company stock worth $8,483,419. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on SunPower from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.42.

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $23.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.31. SunPower Co. has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 2.08.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.55%. The firm had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

