Alps Advisors Inc. Has $261.25 Million Stake in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,061,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694,697 shares during the quarter. DCP Midstream makes up about 2.6% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 5.79% of DCP Midstream worth $261,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 162,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DCP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of DCP Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DCP Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.93.

Shares of DCP Midstream stock opened at $25.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 3.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average is $20.98. DCP Midstream, LP has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 5.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.41%.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

