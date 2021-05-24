Alps Advisors Inc. Has $95.41 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,845,112 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.9% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $95,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,664,472,000 after buying an additional 6,274,151 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,026,921,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,947,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,742,915,000 after buying an additional 2,222,924 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,018,000 after buying an additional 8,276,836 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,721,142,000 after buying an additional 3,778,044 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $221.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $54.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.10 and its 200-day moving average is $46.89.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

