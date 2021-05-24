Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 32.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 703,925 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 172,980 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $51,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of NEP opened at $68.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.67.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $2.27. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 47.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.39) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -314.81%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

