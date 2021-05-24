Alps Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $23,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,977,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,832,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,543,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,733,000 after acquiring an additional 590,831 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,791,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Hasbro by 328.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 258,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,838,000 after acquiring an additional 198,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $94.06 on Monday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $101.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $221,776.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,371,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.