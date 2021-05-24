Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 94,576 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 910,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,576 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Newell Brands worth $24,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 42,008 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,575,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 706,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $28.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.28.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist raised their price target on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

