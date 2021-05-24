Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Makes New $126,000 Investment in IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 0.09% of IMARA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IMARA by 495.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of IMARA by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IMARA by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of IMARA by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of IMARA by 560.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 17,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

IMRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IMARA from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of IMARA from $59.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

IMARA stock opened at $7.82 on Monday. IMARA Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $62.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $137.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 3.77.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.26. As a group, analysts anticipate that IMARA Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

