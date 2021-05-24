American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $32.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.48. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $38.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 275.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEO shares. Cowen upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 13,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $477,018.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,520.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $107,271.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,161. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,088 shares of company stock worth $9,733,038 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

