Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Trimmed by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 826 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Amgen by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 47,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.86.

AMGN opened at $251.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $144.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.66 and a 200-day moving average of $238.41. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 42.41%.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

