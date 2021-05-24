Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.86.

Amgen stock opened at $251.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

