Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 21,691 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 19.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,691 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 85,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $11.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.92, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.16.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ESRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

