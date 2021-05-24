Amica Retiree Medical Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 62.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.0% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,232,196,000 after acquiring an additional 360,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,548,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,562,000 after acquiring an additional 31,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $623,757,000 after acquiring an additional 269,127 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,280,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $454,612,000 after acquiring an additional 27,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.44.

NYSE:LMT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $387.50. 8,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $417.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $384.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

