Amica Retiree Medical Trust Lowers Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust trimmed its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 31.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 11.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

In other news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,206 shares of company stock worth $2,546,259. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EQR stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.54. 27,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,382,948. The firm has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.67. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $76.13.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.93%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.