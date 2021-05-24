Amica Retiree Medical Trust Purchases 1,334 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 84.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,983,000 after buying an additional 586,258 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $971,046,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $743,879,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 53.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,868,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,205,000 after buying an additional 646,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 130.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,203,000 after buying an additional 1,042,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.00.

Shares of SPGI traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $380.55. 16,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,975. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $398.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $378.66 and a 200-day moving average of $344.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

