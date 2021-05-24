Amica Retiree Medical Trust Sells 1,346 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 25.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Sun Communities by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 167,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 25,134 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in Sun Communities by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 39,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp increased its stake in Sun Communities by 241.5% in the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 302,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,405,000 after acquiring an additional 214,012 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Sun Communities by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 432,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,957,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $2,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $2,458,335.00. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

SUI stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $167.37. 2,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 95.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.54. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.78 and a 1 year high of $168.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.33 and a 200-day moving average of $149.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SUI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

