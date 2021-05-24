Amica Retiree Medical Trust Sells 379 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust reduced its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Public Storage by 373.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist raised their price target on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.14.

Shares of PSA stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $278.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,890. Public Storage has a one year low of $183.22 and a one year high of $283.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $269.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.08.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

