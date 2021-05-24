Amica Retiree Medical Trust Sells 917 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2,381.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

HIW stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.87. The company had a trading volume of 8,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,388. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.58. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $45.89.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIW shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

