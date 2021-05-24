AMJ Financial Wealth Management Increases Holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in CACI International were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CACI International by 542.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in CACI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Grace Capital boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CACI traded up $2.52 on Monday, hitting $259.56. 242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,394. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.54 and its 200 day moving average is $244.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. CACI International Inc has a 1-year low of $190.16 and a 1-year high of $266.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CACI shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.91.

In other news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total value of $69,759.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,137.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 2,275 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.29 per share, with a total value of $498,884.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 54,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,320.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

