AMJ Financial Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in The Southern were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,546. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.44. The stock had a trading volume of 34,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,018,549. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.41. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus upped their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

