AMJ Financial Wealth Management Sells 1,129 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 45,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,151,000 after acquiring an additional 25,790 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,223.5% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $332.16. The company had a trading volume of 576,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,577,805. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $333.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.63. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $223.94 and a 52-week high of $342.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

