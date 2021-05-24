Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.700-0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.

Shares of AMRX stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $5.74. 2,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,431. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.27. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $7.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMRX. Barclays raised their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.25.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $247,770.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,961.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

