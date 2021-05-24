Ampleforth (AMPL) Market Capitalization Reaches $154.44 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $154.44 million and $9.88 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00061067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.97 or 0.00869107 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,066.21 or 0.08653025 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00079778 BTC.

Ampleforth Coin Profile

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 398,669,312 coins and its circulating supply is 268,163,566 coins. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

