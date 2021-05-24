Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Shares Acquired by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 199.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,213 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAN. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Acas LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000.

SWAN stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.13. 83,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,949. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a twelve month low of $29.76 and a twelve month high of $33.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.65.

