Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Raised to $165.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.00.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $159.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $109.52 and a 1-year high of $164.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $1,573,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,173.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $982,365.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,109.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,186 shares of company stock valued at $8,023,662. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.