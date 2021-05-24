Analysts Anticipate Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Equities analysts expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Angi’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Angi posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Angi.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANGI shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Angi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $169,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,716.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Angi in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Angi by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Angi in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Angi in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Angi stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,406.00 and a beta of 2.00. Angi has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

