Analysts Anticipate Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to report $166.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $167.70 million and the lowest is $164.66 million. Bank of Hawaii reported sales of $177.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year sales of $668.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $661.80 million to $675.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $682.19 million, with estimates ranging from $678.07 million to $686.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Hawaii.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Bank of Hawaii stock traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $91.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,352. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.45. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $99.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,058,000 after acquiring an additional 165,430 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at about $3,083,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

See Also: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Hawaii (BOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.