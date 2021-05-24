Analysts Anticipate CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 9.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFB shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ CFB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.07 million, a PE ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.45. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $15.67.

In other news, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $277,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,897 shares in the company, valued at $649,523.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jana Merfen purchased 7,100 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $331,730. 9.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 192.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,491 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 121,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

