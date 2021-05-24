Analysts Anticipate DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Analysts expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to post ($0.61) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for DraftKings’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.74). DraftKings posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 177.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.26) to ($2.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($1.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The company had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.95.

DraftKings stock traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.81. 1,203,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,703,031. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.91.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 341,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in DraftKings by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

