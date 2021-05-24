Analysts Anticipate GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.09. GrowGeneration reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

GRWG opened at $37.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.46. GrowGeneration has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.28 and a beta of 2.90.

In related news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $395,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $1,562,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,515.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Draper Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth $245,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth $421,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 116.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,831,000 after acquiring an additional 279,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

