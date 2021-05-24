Analysts Anticipate Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Landec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). Landec posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $137.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.75 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNDC. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.03. The stock had a trading volume of 755 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,902. Landec has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.03.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 72,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $726,600.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert D. Bolles acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $95,490.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,062.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 112,560 shares of company stock worth $1,155,710 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Landec by 43.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Landec by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Landec by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 32,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Landec by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Landec by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

