Analysts Anticipate Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) will post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.36. Lumber Liquidators posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 220%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.12 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LL. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki bought 6,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $150,199.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,792,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,389,000 after acquiring an additional 270,131 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 658,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,551,000 after buying an additional 143,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 130,555 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,454,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,187,000 after purchasing an additional 115,638 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,668. Lumber Liquidators has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.67. The stock has a market cap of $632.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

